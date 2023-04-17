TAMPA, Fla. — Starting Monday, electorate in Tampa can forged their poll for the City’s municipal runoff election.

All ballots will come with races for citywide seats in City Council Districts 1, 2, and three, whilst electorate who reside in City Council District 6 may also have that race on their poll.

- Advertisement -

These are the applicants for every of the runoff races:

Tampa electorate can forged their poll at any of 7 early voting websites.

City of Tampa early voting locations are open April 17 thru April 23 from 10:00am to six:00pm. The places are:

Fred B. Karl County Center

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library

New Tampa Regional Library

North Tampa Branch Library

West Tampa Branch Library

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office reminds people who all through early voting, electorate can pass to any early voting website online, and their poll shall be published for them on the voting location, which is other than Election Day voting, when electorate can handiest vote within the polling position assigned to their precinct.

Election Day is on April 25.