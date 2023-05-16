Eagles schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions, win totals, toughest stretch, opponents, pivotal matchups





The Philadelphia Eagles are set to be probably the most extremely expected groups of the 2023 NFL season, following their exciting Super Bowl look and NFC Championship win final 12 months. With a franchise file of 14 common season wins and a simple adventure throughout the NFC playoffs, they in the end misplaced in Super Bowl LVII, because of a last-second box purpose by means of the Kansas City Chiefs. Based on opponent win share from the former season, the Eagles are dealing with the toughest power of schedule within the NFL (.566).

Among their fighters are Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, an NFC Championship Game rematch with the San Francisco 49ers (Week 13), and a Christmas Day recreation with the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field (Week 16). The Eagles have many prime-time video games scheduled for the season. The schedule for all the 2023 season for the Eagles is indexed underneath, whole with HTML tags for ease of studying:

The Philadelphia Eagles 2023 Schedule Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network 1 Patriots Sept. 10 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 Vikings Sept. 14 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 3 Buccaneers Sept. 25 7:15 p.m. ABC 4 Commanders Oct. 1 1 p.m. Fox 5 Rams Oct. 8 4:05 p.m. Fox 6 Jets Oct. 15 4:25 p.m. Fox 7 Dolphins Oct. 22 8:20 p.m. NBC 8 Commanders Oct. 29 1 p.m. Fox 9 Cowboys Nov. 5 4:25 p.m. Fox 10 Bye 11 Chiefs Nov. 20 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 12 Bills Nov. 26 4:25 p.m. CBS 13 49ers Dec. 3 4:25 p.m. Fox 14 Cowboys Dec. 10 8:20 p.m. NBC 15 Seahawks Dec. 17 4:25 p.m. Fox 16 Giants Dec. 25 4:30 p.m. Fox 17 Cardinals Dec. 31 1 p.m. Fox 18 Giants TBD TBD TBD

The Eagles have a complete of 5 prime-time video games this season, which doesn’t come with their Christmas Day matchup with the Giants. Philadelphia will get started their season at the highway for the fourth 12 months in a row, their longest stretch since six directly from 1983-88. Additionally, the Eagles will face the Cowboys in a prime-time recreation, proceeding an annual custom that has taken position each and every season since 2007. Furthermore, Philadelphia might be enjoying on Christmas Day for the 3rd time in franchise historical past.

The crew has two Super Bowl rematches this season, one towards the Patriots in Week 1 (XXXIX, LII) and some other towards the Chiefs in Week 11 (LVII). For the primary time since 2006, the crew has 3 Monday video games scheduled. The Eagles even have their house opener on a Thursday night time for the second one time in franchise historical past. Based at the fighters’ win share from 2022, the Eagles are dealing with the toughest schedule within the NFL.

One of the toughest stretches of the season for the Eagles is in Weeks 11-15. After their Week 10 bye, the crew faces the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Cowboys, and Seahawks, who in combination went 61-23 within the earlier season, leading to an astonishing .726 win share. Facing the Chiefs, Bills, and Cowboys at the highway and popping out of a bye week, the Eagles can have a difficult time right through this stretch.

The 5 maximum pivotal matchups of the season for the Eagles are towards the Patriots in Week 1, the Bills in Week 12, the Cowboys in Week 14, the 49ers in Week 13, and the Chiefs in Week 11. These 5 video games might be crucial for the Eagles’ luck within the upcoming season.

Here’s a breakdown of each and every recreation and the expected result for the Eagles:

Week 1: at Patriots

Spread: Eagles -5

Opponent O/U win overall: 7.5

This recreation serves as a Super Bowl LII rematch, and it’s going to be the primary time that the Eagles play the Patriots with out Tom Brady at quarterback since 1999. Although the Patriots might be honoring Brady in his first recreation since retirement, the Eagles might be desperate to end up their dominance as one of the most best possible groups within the NFL. A rating of 24 will have to be enough to overcome the Patriots.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Patriots 17



