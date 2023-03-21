Eagles news and rumors, 2023 roster, salary cap, free agent signings

New Eagles cornerback Greedy Williams explains his first title New Eagles cornerback Greedy Williams used to be offered to Eagles journalists Tuesday afternoon, the place the 25-year-old defined the starting place of his odd first title, which he attributed to his aunt. - Advertisement - “She passed way in 2022. She gave me the name Greedy at a young age, six months,” Williams defined. “She said I was drinking a lot of milk. She just came up with ‘Greedy Deedy,’ but my mom left the Deedy out, and I’ve been Greedy since.” Williams’ beginning title is Andraez, however he stated everybody known as him Greedy and thinks it suits neatly for a cornerback within the NFL. “Got to get them picks, man,” Williams stated. “That’s what we’re pushing for. Keep that name alive, make plays, and make the fans happy. Make everyone happy.” - Advertisement - Williams thought to be the Eagles to be an excellent have compatibility for his skillset, and credited the group as a spot the place gamers cross to win. “This is a winning culture, they compete, and that’s what I wanted to be a part of,” Williams stated. » READ MORE: Eagles comply with phrases with free-agent CB Greedy Williams - Advertisement - — Rob Tornoe

Three free agent safeties who may just make sense for the Eagles



Three free agent safeties who may just make sense for the Eagles

The Eagles have misplaced either one of their beginning safeties in free company, however the group has come to an settlement with Justin Evans, who performed 15 video games for the New Orleans Saints remaining season. The present marketplace bodes neatly for the Eagles, who may just determine a cheaper-than-expected possibility at protection. Some of the highest last free brokers come with: Taylor Rapp : Over the previous two seasons, Rapp has recorded 122 tackles, 12 passes defensed, six interceptions, and 4 quarterback hits. He additionally used to be a starter for the Los Angles Rams group that gained Super Bowl LVI.

John Johnson : The 28-year-old signed a three-year contract price $33.75 million in 2021, however used to be not too long ago launched by means of the Cleveland Browns with a post-June 1 designation. Johnson continues to be thought to be to be in his high, and he may well be taking a look to reset his marketplace. He’s recorded 100-plus tackles in 3 of six seasons, and he has 41 profession passes defensed with 12 interceptions.

Adrian Amos: The former Green Bay Packers defender may well be essentially the most intriguing selection, making an allowance for his 4 years of revel in enjoying below new defensive coordinator Sean Desai with the Chicago Bears. Over 8 NFL seasons, Amos, 30, has 636 tackles with 48 passes defensed and 10 interceptions throughout 126 video games (122 begins) with the Packers and Bears. » READ MORE: Assessing the Eagles’ choices on the protection place — Josh Tolentino

The Eagles noticed possibility to re-signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson The Eagles presented protection C.J. Gardner-Johnson a multi-year deal early in free company. He sought greater than they had been providing. The group ultimately moved on and directed their consideration to re-signing James Bradberry (3 years, $38 million, $20 million assured) and restructuring Darius Slay’s current deal. Gardner-Johnson’s marketplace price used to be nowhere close to what he and many out of doors observers predicted. Jessie Bates were given most sensible buck at $16 million a 12 months — $13 million when you most effective rely the assured determine — however the following team of free agent safeties were given considerably much less. On paper, Gardner-Johnson has glaring attraction. Despite transferring to protection after the Eagles traded for the previous Saints slot cornerback, he tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with six in spite of lacking 5 video games and introduced a physicality to the center of Jonathan Gannon’s protection. He used to be on occasion liable to psychological mistakes or overlooked tackles, however his instincts and athleticism offset one of the vital on-field negatives. Off the sector, Gardner-Johnson created some preliminary friction, however Eagles leaders and inside beef up were given him to shop for into this system in a freelance 12 months. But the group considered him as a possibility if he signed a multi-year deal — the chance being that Gardner-Johnson may well be suffering from the thousands and thousands of greenbacks he used to be now being paid. He used to be appreciated by means of many inside the Eagles, however Gardner-Johnson required additional care. His since-deleted tweets criticizing Gannon or claiming disrespect all through the free company procedure most effective hinted on the techniques by which he examined his first two groups. Gardner-Johnson’s consultant tweeted that the Eagles presented a back-loaded three-year, $24 million contract with $17 million coming within the remaining 12 months. True or now not, this is most often now not how Eagles normal supervisor Howie Roseman constructions his offers and it kind of feels not going that they might make an be offering with a per-year assured quantity some distance under what he in the long run were given with a one-year, prove-it deal. » READ MORE: A glance inside of Howie Roseman’s dealing with of Eagles free company — Jeff McLane

Eagles to signal linebacker Nicholas Morrow



The Eagles added Nicholas Morrow after shedding two beginning linebackers all through free company. . … Read extra David Dermer / AP After shedding beginning linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White in free company, the Eagles have began to deal with the location. On Tuesday, the group introduced it agreed to phrases with linebacker Nicholas Morrow. After having overlooked all the 2021 season with a foot harm, Morrow returned remaining season, showing in all 17 video games for the Chicago Bears. He recorded a career-best 116 tackles, together with 11 tackles for loss with two passes defensed and one interception. Morrow, who turns 28 in July, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Division III Greenville in 2017, when he signed with the Raiders. Over his first 4 seasons with the Raiders, Morrow compiled 254 tackles, together with 31 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits and two pressured fumbles with 22 passes defensed. The Eagles will wish to proceed to deal with their losses on protection after more than one starters departed in free company, together with Edwards, White, defensive take on Javon Hargrave, and safeties Marcus Epps and C.J Gardner-Johnson. Aside from Morrow, inside of linebackers at the intensity chart come with second-year Nakobe Dean, Shaun Bradley, Christian Elliss, and Davion Taylor. » READ MORE: Eagles signal free agent linebacker Nicholas Morrow, previously of the Bears — Josh Tolentino

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has so much to mention in regards to the Eagles On Monday, new Detroit Lions protection C.J. Gardner-Johnson stated there used to be “no bad blood” with the Eagles after failing to comply with a deal to stay in Philadelphia. That didn’t remaining lengthy. During that very same press convention, Gardner-Johnson informed journalists he concept the ability at the Lions roster used to be higher than the Eagles, who had the most efficient document within the NFL remaining season and are arising a Super Bowl look. “To be honest with you, it’s a little better, but that’s just on me,” Gardner-Johnson stated. Gardner-Johnson also tweeted and quickly deleted a message aimed at Birds fans, writing, “Philly fans call me overrated lol … y’all was just my friend.” — Rob Tornoe