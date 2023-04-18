Eagles extend Jalen Hurts: How much are QB contracts actually rising in relation to NFL’s salary cap?

Jalen Hurts is the highest-paid participant in NFL historical past after his profitable extension with the Eagles on Monday. The celebrity quarterback will earn a mean of $51 million according to yr over the lifetime of his $255M deal, which ties him to Philadelphia via 2028.
Hurts resetting the QB marketplace is not precisely unexpected. He’s a 24-year-old MVP candidate coming off a ancient Super Bowl effort, and signal-callers all the time command most sensible greenback. Just ask the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, whose offseason has been headlined through an try to safe his personal report payout, both in or outdoor of Baltimore.
But how much have QBs actually larger in worth to NFL groups through the years? We all know that the highest QB salaries escalate from yr to yr, necessarily permitting the following elite one to signal to grow to be the brand new proprietor of the most important deal ever. (It’s why, come September, Hurts would possibly neatly path each the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Chargers’ Justin Herbert in the contract race.)
One approach to check whether or not QB offers have actually gotten larger is to assess them in gentle of the salary cap. The cap has a tendency to upward thrust every yr, so which QBs are striking a larger dent in their respective groups’ payroll?
Here’s a have a look at the highest QB contracts signed in every of the closing twenty years:
Note: Total contract values and APY (reasonable per-year) values are rounded to the closest millionth. Also: The percent-of-salary-cap totals indexed beneath incorporate a participant’s new-money APY. For instance, Jalen Hurts’ extension may not technically start till 2024, after his rookie contract expires, so he’s going to be considerably less expensive to the Eagles in 2023. We are as a substitute that specialize in what proportion of the present cap he (and different QBs) take in with long run annual profits.
|
2023
|
Jalen Hurts
|
- Advertisement -
Eagles
|
5 years, $255M
|
$51M
|
$224.8M
|
18.9
|
2022
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
Packers
|
3 years, $151M
|
$50.3M
|
$208.2M
|
24.2
|
2021
|
Josh Allen
|
Bills
|
6 years, $258M
|
$43M
|
$182.5M
|
23.6
|
2020
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
Chiefs
|
10 years, $450M
|
$45M
|
$198.2M
|
22.7
|
2019
|
Russell Wilson
|
Seahawks
|
4 years, $140M
|
$35M
|
$188.2M
|
18.6
|
2018
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
Packers
|
4 years, $134M
|
$33.5M
|
$177.2M
|
18.9
|
2017
|
Matthew Stafford
|
Lions
|
5 years, $135M
|
$27M
|
$167M
|
16.2
|
2016
|
Andrew Luck
|
Colts
|
5 years, $123M
|
$24.6M
|
$155.3M
|
15.8
|
2015
|
Russell Wilson
|
Seahawks
|
4 years, $87.6M
|
$21.9M
|
$143.3M
|
15.3
|
2014
|
Colin Kaepernick
|
49ers
|
6 years, $114M
|
$19M
|
$133M
|
14.3
|
2013
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
Packers
|
5 years, $110M
|
$22M
|
$123.6M
|
17.8
|
2012
|
Drew Brees
|
Saints
|
5 years, $100M
|
$20M
|
$120.6M
|
16.6
|
2011
|
Peyton Manning
|
Colts
|
5 years, $90M
|
$18M
|
$120.4M
|
14.9
|
2010
|
Tom Brady
|
Patriots
|
4 years, $72M
|
$18M
|
No cap
|
N/A
|
2009
|
Eli Manning
|
Giants
|
6 years, $97.5M
|
$16.3M
|
$123M
|
13.2
|
2008
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|
Steelers
|
6 years, $88M
|
$14.7M
|
$116M
|
12.6
|
2007
|
Tony Romo
|
Cowboys
|
6 years, $67.5M
|
$11.3M
|
$109M
|
10.4
|
2006
|
Drew Brees
|
Saints
|
5 years, $60M
|
$12M
|
$102M
|
11.8
|2005
|Carson Palmer
|Bengals
|6 years, $97M
|$16.2M
|$85.5M
|18.9
|2004
|Peyton Manning
|Colts
|7 years, $98M
|$14M
|$80.6M
|17.4
A couple of key takeaways:
- If you are in point of fact elite, you’ll be able to reset the marketplace more than one occasions: Patrick Mahomes took a quite team-friendly deal in retrospect, equipped he signed for a complete decade. But Aaron Rodgers (3), Drew Brees (2), Peyton Manning (2) and Russell Wilson (2) all changed into the NFL’s best-paid QB greater than as soon as during the last 20 years.
- Generally talking, QBs are certainly dearer than they had been a decade in the past: Not only as a result of per-year payouts however in relation to the cap. There are exceptions: the Colts and Bengals paid a top rate for Manning and Carson Palmer, respectively, on the flip of the century, committing 17+ % in their salary cap to the QBs. But believe this: since 2018, for 6 immediately seasons, the highest-paid QB has accounted for no less than 18.5% of the cap. Between 2006-2017, the 12 years prior, now not a unmarried one of the vital highest-paid QBs reached that quantity, and part of them fell beneath 14.5%.
- The QBs set to observe Hurts’ footsteps are arrange well: This is the obvious, but when Hurts can means 19% of the cap because the Eagles glance to keep in win-now mode after a Super Bowl bid, guys like Burrow and Herbert do not have much of an issue commanding simply as much, if now not extra. That would probably extend the streak of best-paid QBs clearing 20% of the cap, making it 4 immediately seasons that has befell, and most likely surroundings a benchmark for all market-resetting negotiations.