Eagles extend Jalen Hurts: How much are QB contracts actually rising in relation to NFL’s salary cap?

Jalen Hurts is the highest-paid participant in NFL historical past after his profitable extension with the Eagles on Monday. The celebrity quarterback will earn a mean of $51 million according to yr over the lifetime of his $255M deal, which ties him to Philadelphia via 2028.

Hurts resetting the QB marketplace is not precisely unexpected. He’s a 24-year-old MVP candidate coming off a ancient Super Bowl effort, and signal-callers all the time command most sensible greenback. Just ask the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, whose offseason has been headlined through an try to safe his personal report payout, both in or outdoor of Baltimore.

- Advertisement -

But how much have QBs actually larger in worth to NFL groups through the years? We all know that the highest QB salaries escalate from yr to yr, necessarily permitting the following elite one to signal to grow to be the brand new proprietor of the most important deal ever. (It’s why, come September, Hurts would possibly neatly path each the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Chargers’ Justin Herbert in the contract race.)

One approach to check whether or not QB offers have actually gotten larger is to assess them in gentle of the salary cap. The cap has a tendency to upward thrust every yr, so which QBs are striking a larger dent in their respective groups’ payroll?

Here’s a have a look at the highest QB contracts signed in every of the closing twenty years:

- Advertisement -

Note: Total contract values and APY (reasonable per-year) values are rounded to the closest millionth. Also: The percent-of-salary-cap totals indexed beneath incorporate a participant’s new-money APY. For instance, Jalen Hurts’ extension may not technically start till 2024, after his rookie contract expires, so he’s going to be considerably less expensive to the Eagles in 2023. We are as a substitute that specialize in what proportion of the present cap he (and different QBs) take in with long run annual profits.

2023 Jalen Hurts - Advertisement - Eagles 5 years, $255M $51M $224.8M 18.9 2022 Aaron Rodgers Packers 3 years, $151M $50.3M $208.2M 24.2 2021 Josh Allen Bills 6 years, $258M $43M $182.5M 23.6 2020 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 10 years, $450M $45M $198.2M 22.7 2019 Russell Wilson Seahawks 4 years, $140M $35M $188.2M 18.6 2018 Aaron Rodgers Packers 4 years, $134M $33.5M $177.2M 18.9 2017 Matthew Stafford Lions 5 years, $135M $27M $167M 16.2 2016 Andrew Luck Colts 5 years, $123M $24.6M $155.3M 15.8 2015 Russell Wilson Seahawks 4 years, $87.6M $21.9M $143.3M 15.3 2014 Colin Kaepernick 49ers 6 years, $114M $19M $133M 14.3 2013 Aaron Rodgers Packers 5 years, $110M $22M $123.6M 17.8 2012 Drew Brees Saints 5 years, $100M $20M $120.6M 16.6 2011 Peyton Manning Colts 5 years, $90M $18M $120.4M 14.9 2010 Tom Brady Patriots 4 years, $72M $18M No cap N/A 2009 Eli Manning Giants 6 years, $97.5M $16.3M $123M 13.2 2008 Ben Roethlisberger Steelers 6 years, $88M $14.7M $116M 12.6 2007 Tony Romo Cowboys 6 years, $67.5M $11.3M $109M 10.4 2006 Drew Brees Saints 5 years, $60M $12M $102M 11.8 2005 Carson Palmer Bengals 6 years, $97M $16.2M $85.5M 18.9 2004 Peyton Manning Colts 7 years, $98M $14M $80.6M 17.4

A couple of key takeaways: