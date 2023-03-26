Dynamo defeat New York City FC to close homestand

For the second one directly week Dynamo took the lead after drawing a bad within the field. Houston midfielder Hector Herrera suffered a bad from NYCFC defender Tayvon Gray within the 52nd minute. The penalty was once awarded following a assessment via video assistant referee and ahead Amine Bassi transformed from the spot for his 2d objective of the yr.

Dynamo ahead Corey Baird just about doubled the rating in 62nd minute after having an open take a look at objective. Baird’s shot simply clipped the nook of the some distance post out of play.

Forward Brooklyn Raines, who made his first MLS get started, gave the Dynamo its first open glance of the evening within the twenty fourth minute. Bassi intercepted a ball from the NYCFC backline on the best nook of the field. Raines, who was once trailing on the heart of the 18-yard field took his lone shot of the evening, narrowly lacking the again of the web.

Raines and Dynamo ahead Nelson Quiñones earned their first get started in MLS this night time. Raines is the primary Homegrown participant to get started a recreation for the Dynamo this yr and logged 75 mins. The midfielder spent the majority of ultimate yr with Houston Dynamo 2 and completed with one objective and 3 assists in 17 appearances for the workforce.

Goalkeeper Steve Clark earned his 2d consecutive blank sheet of the season and completed with one save. Clark additionally earned his 52nd blank sheet in common season play.

The Dynamo go back and forth to California subsequent weekend to face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, April 1 at 9:30 p.m. CT. The Houston Dash open their 2023 marketing campaign the next day to come at Shell Energy Stadium after they host Racing Louisville FC. Additional information for each groups is to be had at HoustonDynamoFC.com.









