Thursday, May 18, 2023
MLB - Major League Baseball

Dustin May injury: Dodgers starter leaves game with flexor pronator strain, could miss at least a month

Getty Images

According to the workforce, Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May exited his get started on Wednesday towards the Minnesota Twins (LAD 7, MIN 3) after the primary inning with appropriate elbow ache.

After the game, Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts advised journalists that May has been identified with a flexor pronator pressure in his throwing elbow and has no timetable for a go back to the rotation, however stated “the floor” could be a month off. A supply tells The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya that the harm didn’t seem to contain May’s surgically reconstructed UCL.

May had proven very much decreased pace on his pitches previous to leaving the game. Despite this, he had tallied a 2.68 ERA (165 ERA+) and a 2.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 47 innings over his first 8 begins of the season.

This harm provides to the Dodgers’ rising checklist of pitching woes. They are recently with out a number of key pitchers, together with Blake Treinen, Daniel Hudson, Walker Buehler, and younger starters Ryan Pepiot and Michael Grove.

Dustin May has already neglected vital time lately, having passed through Tommy John surgical operation in May 2021. He used to be ready to go back to game motion final August after a 14-month restoration duration, however will now be out of fee for at least a month.

