Dustin May injury: Dodgers starter leaves game after first inning with right elbow pain

On Wednesday, throughout a game in opposition to the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers participant, Dustin May, was once pulled off the sphere after the first inning because of elbow pain, according to information from the staff.

May’s pitch speeds had been very much diminished in comparison to his season reasonable, in line with Statcast. He had a mean pace of 94.7 mph on his sinker, two complete ticks beneath his season reasonable. Additionally, his cutter was once down 2.2 mph from his norm and all of his choices had diminished spin charges.

May is most effective 25 years previous and has already neglected an important quantity of enjoying time because of accidents. In May of 2021, he underwent Tommy John surgical procedure, which generally calls for a minimum of a 14-month restoration. May returned to game motion closing August, most effective pitching six occasions down the stretch.

The severity of May’s damage is unknown at the moment. The Dodgers are already with out a number of key avid gamers, together with Walker Buehler and Ryan Pepiot. Despite this, they entered Wednesday’s game with a three-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks within the National League West with a 27-16 document this season.