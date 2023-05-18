Dustin May injury: Dodgers starter lands on IL with flexor pronator strain, could miss at least a month

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May left the sport towards the Minnesota Twins (LAD 7, MIN 3) on Wednesday after the primary inning because of ache in his proper elbow, in line with the group’s observation. The Dodgers put May on the injured record on Thursday pointing out he has suffered from “right forearm strain.”

Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts knowledgeable journalists after the sport on Wednesday that May was once identified with a flexor pronator pressure in his throwing elbow. There is not any particular timeline for his go back to the rotation, however he mentioned that “the floor” could be a month off. The harm does now not appear to contain May’s surgically reconstructed UCL in line with a supply for The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

May, being 25 years previous, gave up a hit and struck out two batters, pitching most effective 16 pitches right through his transient trip. Despite the ones statistics, his pitches confirmed reduced speed, averaging 94.7 mph on his sinker, which is 2 complete ticks underneath his season moderate. Moreover, his cutter may be 2.2 mph slower than his norm, and all his choices had lowered spin charges.

May has already overlooked substantial time within the earlier years because of his Tommy John surgical operation ultimate May. He was once most effective in a position to go back to the sport in August ultimate yr, the place he pitched most effective six occasions right through the stretch. Tommy John surgical operation at the present time is understood to require at least a 14-month restoration, with some groups taking a extra conservative manner.

May racked up a 2.63 ERA (167 ERA+) and a 2.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 48 innings, making his first 9 begins for the Dodgers, who now have a report of 28-16 on the season. They are in first position within the National League West.

The Dodgers are these days with out a number of important pitchers, together with Walker Buehler, who’s hopeful to go back in September following his personal Tommy John surgical operation. Ryan Pepiot and Michael Grove, two younger starters, have each been sidelined since previous this yr because of their strained indirect and strained groin, respectively. The Dodgers also are taking part in with out a number of skilled relievers, together with Blake Treinen and Daniel Hudson, amongst others.