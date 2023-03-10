During East Palestine cleanup, railcars with loose wheels discovered, Norfolk Southern says

Norfolk Southern — the railway corporate whose teach derailed closing month in East Palestine, Ohio, contaminating the encompassing space with poisonous chemical substances — introduced Thursday night time that it had decided that a few of its railcars, of a particular make and style, had loose wheels.

During its cleanup of the derailment website online, Norfolk Southern investigators came upon {that a} “specific model and series of railcars had loose wheels,” the corporate stated in a news free up Thursday night time, calling the invention “an urgent safety issue.”

The wheels got here from “a series of recently acquired cars from a specific manufacturer,” Norfolk Southern stated.

Norfolk Southern didn’t establish the producer, or say if or how lots of the railcars particularly concerned within the East Palestine crash have been a part of that style and collection.

A Norfolk Southern contractor walks clear of the tracks as a teach approaches on March 9, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio. Michael Swensen / Getty Images



The Federal Railroad Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been “immediately notified and began inspecting other cars from this series on our network,” Norfolk Southern stated.

The corporate added that the reason for the crash stays underneath investigation.

The announcement got here at the identical day that Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw seemed prior to a Senate panel to deal with the East Palestine disaster and a number of other fresh derailments of Norfolk Southern trains, together with one who took place previous Thursday in Alabama. Shaw vowed the corporate “will clean the site thoroughly, and with urgency. We are making progress every day.”

He added that the corporate had additionally slated $20 million for reimbursements and investments for households and primary responders effected by way of the incident.

On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern teach sporting hazardous fabrics derailed in a fiery crash in East Palestine. Of the 38 vehicles that derailed, about 10 contained hazardous fabrics. Hundreds of citizens have been evacuated, and crews later performed a managed free up of poisonous chemical substances, together with vinyl chloride, as a result of the chance that the derailment may just reason an explosion.

State and federal officers have confronted vital grievance over their reaction to the East Palestine incident, with native citizens involved that the contamination to the realm may just pose vital long-term well being dangers.

— Melissa Quinn contributed to this record.