Duncanville HS star ready for McDonald’s All-American game

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — If you believe you studied Duncanville boys basketball game at in every single place the final two years, you understand — Ron Holland is likely one of the best highschool basketball gamers within the nation.

At 6’8″ and just about 200 kilos, Holland is a five-star recruit and was once lately named the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Holland received 3 directly state championships at Duncanville (2020, 2021, 2022), even though two of them include asterisks.

On Wednesday — in entrance of circle of relatives, pals, teammates, coaches and group supporters — Holland won his jersey for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game, following an extended line of North Texas natives to obtain the nationwide honor.

The All-American Game shall be held Tuesday, March 28, in Houston.

The coveted recruit is dedicated to the University of Texas at Austin and appears ahead to protecting this system stepping into a successful course.

The Texas males’s basketball staff is already a program on the upward push, after achieving the Sweet 16 this yr for the primary time since 2008.

While the Longhorns will lose some key gamers to the NBA Draft and commencement, they’re going to achieve the highest highschool participant within the state and glance poised to make some other deep run within the NCAA Tournament subsequent yr.

Get the ones pointer and pinky arms ready, Longhorn lovers.