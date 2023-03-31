Duncanville city manager fired by city council

Four councilmembers voted to fireplace Ferrell-Benavides: Don McBurnett, Jeremy Koontz, Greg Contreras and Patrick Harvey.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Duncanville City Council on Thursday evening voted to fireplace its city manager, Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, bringing up a insecurity in her efficiency.

In a ready remark shared on the assembly, Ferrell-Benavides mentioned she persevered "consistent internal and external racial tension" in her position.

Ferrell-Benavides, who’s Black, used to be now not in a position to wait the assembly the place a 4-3 vote used to be held in prefer of her termination, however her lawyer Craig Capua read a statement on her behalf that detailed the demanding situations she mentioned she confronted whilst running for the city.

“In a city lacking diversity in its employee ranks, it’s also a community for years that a group of close-knit non-minority friends has run,” Ferrell-Benavides’ remark mentioned.

Joe Veracruz, Mayor Barry Gordon and Karen Cherry voted in reinforce of Ferrell-Benavides.

Harvey, who’s Black and who motioned for a vote to terminate Ferrell-Benavides, mentioned he “lost confidence” in Ferrell-Benavides.

"Unfortunately, I was looking for a level of performance that I did not receive," Harvey mentioned.

Ferrell-Benavides started her task in Duncanville in February 2021.