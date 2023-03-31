Duncanville city manager fired by city council

Four councilmembers voted to fireplace Ferrell-Benavides: Don McBurnett, Jeremy Koontz, Greg Contreras and Patrick Harvey.
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Duncanville City Council on Thursday evening voted to fireplace its city manager, Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, bringing up a insecurity in her efficiency.
In a ready remark shared on the assembly, Ferrell-Benavides mentioned she persevered “consistent internal and external racial tension” in her position.
Ferrell-Benavides, who’s Black, used to be now not in a position to wait the assembly the place a 4-3 vote used to be held in prefer of her termination, however her lawyer Craig Capua read a statement on her behalf that detailed the demanding situations she mentioned she confronted whilst running for the city.
“In a city lacking diversity in its employee ranks, it’s also a community for years that a group of close-knit non-minority friends has run,” Ferrell-Benavides’ remark mentioned.
Joe Veracruz, Mayor Barry Gordon and Karen Cherry voted in reinforce of Ferrell-Benavides.
Harvey, who’s Black and who motioned for a vote to terminate Ferrell-Benavides, mentioned he “lost confidence” in Ferrell-Benavides.
“Unfortunately, I was looking for a level of performance that I did not receive,” Harvey mentioned.
Ferrell-Benavides started her task in Duncanville in February 2021.
In the wake of the vote, the council on Thursday evening appointed assistant city manager Robert D. Brown Jr. because the meantime city manager.
