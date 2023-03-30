Dunbar High lockdown lifted after suspected text message threat

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dunbar High School is these days on lockdown because of a threat simply won by way of text message, the Fort Myers Police Department tweeted.

The School District of Lee County showed to NBC2 that the threat all began from a “social media meme saying there is a school shooter on campus.” However, there’s no shooter, and all scholars are secure

Police are these days on scene with a big police presence as they additional examine. The perimeter government arrange will stop, and site visitors will return to customary.

No additional main points have been instantly to be had.

This is a creating tale.

Count on NBC2 to offer updates as extra information is launched.