Duke’s Kyle Filipowski returning for sophomore season after winning ACC Freshman of the Year

Duke ahead Kyle Filipowski introduced Tuesday that he’s returning to Duke for his sophomore season after main the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding as a freshman. The former five-star prospect earned ACC Freshman of the Year honors after serving to lead the Blue Devils to an ACC Tournament name and No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament all over trainer Jon Scheyer’s first season main the program.

“Being at Duke this past year has been such a blessing. This team, this place, the Crazies, has been incredible,” Filipowski mentioned on Twitter. “I know you’re wondering what comes next. When I committed here, I said I wanted to help continue the Duke legacy. I said I wanted to help Coach Scheyer build a foundation. I said I wanted to leave a legacy of my own. I meant what I said. I’m not done yet. See you next year.”

Though he used to be rated simply the third-best prospect in Duke’s heralded 2022 signing magnificence, the flexible 6-foot-11 giant guy proved to be the maximum college-ready participant of the team. Filipowski racked up 16 double-doubles as a freshman whilst alternating between energy ahead and middle on a staff that still featured 7-foot middle Dereck Lively II.

His choice brings a spice up to the staff’s 2023-24 outlook after it seemed that Filipowski may well be in the combine to be decided on in the first spherical of the 2023 NBA Draft. The Blue Devils ranked No. 7 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 as of Monday.

Impact on Duke

Among ACC novices, most effective Syracuse guard Judah Mintz scored extra issues in line with sport (16.3) than Filipowski, who averaged 15.1. Filipowski additionally ranked first in the convention in rebounding amongst novices at 9 forums in line with contest. He completed the season score as Duke’s superb defensive participant, consistent with evanmiya.com. Getting a participant again with that sort of all-around have an effect on in the frontcourt will make Duke a well-liked preseason pick out to win the ACC

Fellow contributors of Duke’s 2022 recruiting magnificence Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II have declared for the NBA Draft. So, too, has level guard Jeremy Roach, although Roach left the door open for a go back subsequent season. As it relates to Filipowski, the departure of Lively is an important domino as it signifies that Filipowski can play extra at the 5 subsequent season as a substitute of slotting in at energy ahead.

The country’s No. 2 recruiting magnificence is on the manner with 5 novices all thought to be five-star possibilities or higher. But none of them are projected as facilities. Barring the addition of a touted switch at the place, Filipowski would fit in as the beginning 5, although his versatility and skill to flex out onto the perimeter will stay an asset for Scheyer.

Kyle Filipowski’s draft choice

Filipowski ranked No. 18 in the 2023 NBA Draft Prospect Rankings from CBS Sports. He landed at No. 19 in a fresh mock draft from Kyle Boone and went No. 13 in Gary Parrish’s most up-to-date mock draft.

“Filipowski is a 6-11 big who is an elite rebounder and comfortable 3-point shooter,” Parrish wrote. “At this level, he is the superb NBA prospect in Duke’s top-ranked recruiting magnificence.”

Alas, the Blue Devils could have any other season to construct out Filipowski’s sport even additional, probably sending his projection hovering into lottery vary for the 2024 draft magnificence.

Though categorised as a middle as a highschool prospect, Filipowski proved his chops as a flexible two-way participant with unexpected competence in scenarios when he used to be required to protect smaller forwards and wings as a freshman. That is one of the attributes that may make him a viable professional prospect, regardless of when he in the end announces for the draft.