Drones strike Moscow residential areas, Russian media reports

The reported moves apply a May 3 drone assault at the Kremlin.

Several drones struck Moscow early on Tuesday, destructive constructions within the Russian capital, in line with state media.

The drones “caused minor damages to several buildings,” Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated, in line with TASS. “All municipal emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident.”

- Advertisement -

Investigators accumulate proof whilst running outdoor a broken multi-storey condominium block following a reported drone assault in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2023. Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Russia on May 3 accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones. Russian officers later blamed the United States for the assault, a declare rejected by way of Washington.

- Advertisement -

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti and Tanya Stukalova contributed to this document.