Driver’s license scam targeting Asians includes 6-figure ripoffs and arrest, DPS says





The Texas Department of Public Safety published {that a} scam targeting Asian Texans started with the state unknowingly sending 1000’s of motive force’s licenses to an arranged crime workforce. The scam has affected over 5,000 Texans sufferers with a number of six-figure rip-offs going on throughout more than one states, as suspects used the IDs to withdraw massive sums of cash from sufferers’ financial institution accounts, purchase luxurious automobiles and open credit playing cards. The fraudulent process used to be recognized overdue remaining yr, and the primary arrest in reference to the case used to be made previous in April. Tony Cao Li, who used to be arrested and extradited to Texas, is now going through a number of legal fees for breach of laptop safety and fraudulent use or ownership of figuring out information. DPS officers say extra arrests are anticipated because the investigation continues, and the dep. continues to be seeking to touch the entire sufferers. The case has uncovered vulnerabilities within the state’s on-line techniques, with officers taking measures to fortify safety. The easiest protection in opposition to identification robbery is for shoppers to pay attention to how crooks thieve their private information, and to be proactive in steadily checking accounts and credit playing cards to stop any fraudulent process.