Driver, passenger dead in 2-vehicle crash involving 17-year-old in SW Houston intersection

HOUSTON – Houston police have reported that two people have died following a two-vehicle crash in southwest Houston on Monday night.

The incident passed off at round 10 p.m. close to the intersection of South Post Oak and Anderson.

- Advertisement -

According to the police, the driving force of a white-colored Jeep heading south on South Post Oak made a U-Turn immediately in entrance of a gray-colored SUV that used to be being pushed by means of a 17-year-old.

Tragically, each the driving force and passenger in the white Jeep have been pronounced dead on the scene.

Houston police have printed that the teenage motive force of the gray-colored SUV had two kids in the automobile, all of whom have been handled on the health center and reported to be in just right situation.

- Advertisement -

Houston police investigators consider that alcohol used to be now not an element in this crash.

While the U-Turn at this actual intersection is authorized by means of legislation, drivers are required to yield to oncoming site visitors.