Police in Vidor, Texas had been serious about a high-speed chase on Tuesday night time that ended over 15 miles away in Orange County. At roughly 10:30 pm, Vidor officials attempted to prevent a Dodge Challenger for a site visitors violation, however the motive force fled the scene. Despite a number of tried interventions, the motive force endured to evade police, resulting in a chase that spanned greater than 100 mph thru Orange County. Eventually, the chase concluded when the motive force was once blocked on a dead-end side road close to Shirley St and Murph St northwest of Little Cypress, and police had been ready to make an arrest. No additional information on the incident is recently to be had.

