



On (*8*), a car pushed via George Alvarez, a 34-year-old with a previous prison report, used to be pushed into a bunch of other folks ready close to a migrant shelter in Brownsville, Texas, killing 8 people and injuring 10 extra. Alvarez used to be charged with 8 counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of annoyed attack with a perilous weapon, and his bond used to be set at $3.6 million. The violent crash used to be captured via surveillance cameras, appearing the car rushing prior to hitting a curb and dropping regulate. The incident happened around the boulevard from the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center, which is a non-profit homeless shelter that assists migrants. Immigrants from Venezuela have been a number of the casualties, having best just lately arrived on the shelter. The crash continues to be being investigated, and police are investigating the conceivable reasons, together with whether or not the car malfunctioned or the incident used to be intentional. Border cities like Brownsville had been making ready for a conceivable migrant surge with the upcoming expiration of Title 42. Despite the prison historical past of the motive force, a neighborhood vigil used to be held, providing condolences and reinforce to these affected.