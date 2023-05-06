Driver hospitalized after car goes into Hialeah canal – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A person used to be taken to the medical institution after his car ended up in a canal in Hialeah, in step with police. The incident came about within the space of West Fourth Avenue and 61st Street on Saturday morning, prompting the reaction of Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue devices. The sufferer’s car submerged within the canal round 8:30 AM, prompting divers to head into the canal to rescue the person from the water. The affected person used to be then transported for scientific consideration to Palmetto General Hospital. As of Saturday afternoon, the situation of the unidentified motive force stays unknown, as police proceed to research the instances that led as much as the crash.

