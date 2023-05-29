Driver dies in wrong-way crash on Highway 90 in West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Reports from government expose {that a} deadly wrong-way crash took place in West Bexar County all over the in a single day of Monday.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spoke back to the scene at round 1 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 West close to State Highway 211, out of doors Loop 1604.

The government mentioned {that a} pickup truck used to be using the improper method and collided with a small sedan. The driving force of the pickup truck and two passengers have been taken to the health center with minor accidents.

Sadly, the motive force of the sedan used to be taken to the health center however later kicked the bucket, in step with the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident is these days beneath investigation.

