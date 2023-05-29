Driver bails out of stolen vehicle after Miami police respond to investigate

MIAMI – Miami police are proceeding their seek for a driving force who bailed out of a stolen vehicle Monday morning, leaving citizens within the space on prime alert.

According to Miami police Officer Kiara Delva, officials spoke back to a record of a stolen vehicle within the space of Northeast First Avenue and 71st Street round 8:22 a.m. When they arrived, the motive force had already fled the scene, leaving the stolen vehicle at the back of.

In the interim, government urge citizens within the space to stay vigilant and record any suspicious process to the City of Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.