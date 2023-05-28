Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crash critically injures passenger, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – According to San Antonio police, a motive force has been arrested for intoxication assault after a crash left one particular person in vital situation. The coincidence reportedly came about round 4:40 a.m. on Sunday within the 600 block of IH-35 N.

Reports say a northbound Chevrolet Impala within the southbound lanes used to be creating a U-turn when a Chevrolet Colorado, which didn’t see it, crashed into the Impala at the passenger facet.

The feminine entrance passenger of the Impala, 24 years previous, used to be unresponsive on the scene and used to be due to this fact rushed to clinic in vital situation with critical physically accidents.

The motive force of the Impala, a 25-year-old guy, used to be discovered to be intoxicated after an analysis and used to be arrested for intoxication assault.

