DPS seeks help in located missing Fulton, Texas man – Alice Echo News Journal

By Melissa Cantu Trevino [email protected]

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers are in search of help in an try to find 41-year-old Jesse Ellis Goodman of Fulton, TX, mentioned Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez.

- Advertisement -

Fulton has blond hair, blue eyes, stands at 6 ft 2 inches and weighs 225 kilos.

He was once remaining noticed in the early morning of July 7, 2021, in Fulton, TX.

If you could have any information concerning the whereabouts of Goodman, please touch the Texas Rangers at 361-696-6571, or the Fulton Police Department at 361-729-5533. To stay nameless name Crime Stoppers of South Texas at 361-664-STOP (7867). Tipsters might earn a money praise.