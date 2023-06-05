Dozens of people marched along Tampa Riverwalk

On National Gun Violence Awareness Day, a gaggle of people collected in downtown Tampa to lift consciousness about the problem. Jeannie Robinson, who misplaced her nephew to gun violence, shared her tale and emphasised the significance of proceeding to lift consciousness and combat for trade.

Robinson defined that her nephew, Elijah, used to be best 18 years previous when he died consequently of gun violence. He and his very best buddy had been accused of robbery and had been shot consequently. Robinson shared that the tragedy has been extremely tricky for her circle of relatives and that you will need to proceed preventing for a long run unfastened of gun violence.

The staff of people who marched along the Riverwalk in Tampa wore orange as section of an consciousness marketing campaign to call for an finish to gun violence. Nicole Wass, a volunteer chief with Moms Demand Action, shared that gun violence in Tampa has been trending up and emphasised the will for trade.

According to data from the CDC, about 81% of murders within the United States in 2021 concerned a firearm. Additionally, firearm-related accidents had been a few of the best 5 reasons of loss of life for people ages 1-44 within the nation in 2020.

Robinson emphasised that you will need to stay pushing for trade, even if it’ll appear tricky or unattainable. “When it hits your family, it hits hard,” she shared.