Downtown Dallas skyscrapers: Chase Tower gets new name







The Chase Tower situated at 2200 Ross Ave in Dallas, Texas, is these days present process a metamorphosis that features a new name, renovation, and the addition of 2 new eating places. Standing tall at 55 tales, it’s the fourth tallest development within the town’s downtown skyline and can now be named the Dallas Arts Tower. The new emblem goals to pay tribute to the encompassing group and unifies tradition and trade in a single dynamic vacation spot, in line with a remark from Stream Realty Partners.

The rebrand can even include a multi-million-dollar rework, together with a “reimagined” foyer house with an artwork gallery, commissioned artwork for public areas within the development, and two new eating places. The venture is anticipated to begin this summer season and be finished through early 2024.

Fortis Property Group, the landlord of the development, has tapped Dallas hospitality crew Milkshake Concepts, which owns famend eating places and fast-casual eating spots equivalent to Vidorra and Serious Pizza, to perform the 2 eating places within the foyer and rotunda spaces. Imran Sheikh, the CEO and Founding Partner of Milkshake Concepts, expressed pleasure on the imaginative and prescient shared through the homeowners and stated, “2200 Ross is an iconic building in the heart of Dallas, and we are extremely excited by the vision the owners have shared with us for it.”

The foyer eating place can be a “European-style, all-day cafe,” whilst the rotunda eating place will serve a Greek menu for lunch and dinner. Richard Keating designed the 738-foot tower, which used to be finished in 1987, and is these days the fourth-tallest development in Dallas. It is surpassed in peak best through the Bank of America Plaza, Renaissance Tower, and Comerica Bank Tower.