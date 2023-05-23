Downtown Dallas’ biggest residential redeveloper lands new executive

Pacific Elm Properties, an actual property company in Dallas, is on its option to turning into the biggest downtown residential conversion corporate. The corporate is these days running on a mission to redevelop 3 downtown place of work skyscrapers into a mix of residential, place of work and lodge constructions. Additionally, the company, headed via Jonas Woods, just lately bought an hobby within the 60-story Comerica Bank Tower and is operating on a redevelopment plan. The developer additionally plans on developing new place of work tasks and has just lately bought a Ross Avenue place of work tower.

As Pacific Elm Properties has such a lot of tasks within the works, it has just lately employed a new leader advertising officer and executive vice chairman, Sara Terry. Terry is an established actual property executive in Dallas and just lately departed from Colliers International the place she used to be the executive vice chairman and director of company leasing. Woods said that “as we continue to grow our Dallas portfolio, we recognized the opportunity to strengthen our in-house capabilities and leadership. Sara will oversee all aspects of brand development, marketing, advertising and leasing activities for the firm.”

- Advertisement -

Sara Terry (Pacific Elm)

Pacific Elm Properties these days has seven elegance A place of work towers with 6.5 million sq. toes below its possession in Dallas, at the side of 9 acres of developable land in Uptown and downtown. The corporate is these days changing a couple of flooring of downtown’s Santander Tower and Bryan Tower into new residences. Moreover, Pacific Elm may be a spouse within the $1 billion Field Street District mixed-use mission at the northwest aspect of downtown.

Pacific Elm’s speedy expansion lately has been spectacular, and Terry said that she has had the original alternative to witness how they paintings as an organization as they have got expanded. To keep up to date with the most recent D-FW actual property news, seek advice from their site.