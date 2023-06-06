Downtown Dallas' Bank of America Plaza lands law firm lease – The Dallas Morning News





The Bank of America Plaza positioned in Downtown Dallas has just lately secured a lease with a law firm. This news was once reported by way of The Dallas Morning News. The article supplies a link to the unique tale, which signifies that the lease was once signed with the law firm of Bracewell, who will occupy just about seven flooring of the construction. This construction is indicative of the continuing enlargement and evolution of the Dallas industry neighborhood. Overall, this newest news best underscores the significance and importance of the Bank of America Plaza as a cornerstone of the Dallas industrial actual property marketplace.