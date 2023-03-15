Doubt if Jack Harrison wants to sign new Leeds contract

YouTuber Conor McGilligan has claimed that Leeds United winger Jack Harrison might be prepared to go away amid talks of a imaginable new contract.





What’s the newest on Jack Harrison and Leeds?

As according to Football Insider, it was once reported this week that the Whites might be set to hand the Englishman a new care for his present phrases set to expire in the summertime of 2024.

It stays to be noticed if he’ll devote to the membership however Harrison’s long term was once unsure simply ultimate January when he got here shut to becoming a member of Premier League opponents Leicester City.

Indeed, the winger even made the travel on time limit day to Leicester’s coaching floor for a medical just for Leeds to make a decision towards promoting their key guy.

Taking that into consideration, whilst speaking about all of it at the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan remained not sure if he sought after Harrison to be passed a new deal and wondered whether or not the participant even sought after to stay in Yorkshire.

He stated: “Listen, would I give Jack Harrison a new contract? I’m truly not sure and I’d have an interest to pay attention what you guys assume on that one.

“Could we get well in the market? I believe so. But it additionally relies on if we are going to be within the Premier League.

“Does he even want to be at Leeds? That’s another question because, I mean, Brendan Rodgers has said that they did have conversations. I mean, we’ve been led to believe essentially that it was Jack’s decision to stay at Leeds. I don’t think that’s true.”

Will Jack Harrison sign a new contract at Leeds?

Had Leeds offered Harrison within the wintry weather, they’d have picked up £20m from Leicester – creating a £10m benefit at the winger they signed completely from Manchester City again in 2021.

However, via the tip of this season, he’ll have simply twelve months left on his deal (if he hasn’t renewed) they usually most likely wouldn’t be in a position to make somewhat such a lot on any sale.

With that during thoughts, irrespective of whether or not the membership be expecting Harrison to stay with Leeds in the longer term, it might make sense to tie him down to a new contract to give protection to his worth.

That’s more straightforward stated than achieved, even though, because the 26-year-old will not be prepared to renew phrases as it might make a summer season departure simpler. He no doubt appeared ready to sign up for the Foxes within the wintry weather, and so it’s going to be fascinating if he nonetheless has his eyes at the go out door – most effective time will inform.