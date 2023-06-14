Double treat for Drishyam fans! Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal to shoot Hindi and Malayalam versions of Drishyam 3 simultaneously: Report : Bollywood News

In 2013Mohanlal Jeethu Joseph teamed up to create the gripping mystery, Drishyamwhich captivated audiences spawned a Hindi remake starring Ajay Devgn in 2015. Nowafter the luck of Drishyam 2, Mohanlal Jeethu Joseph are in a position to carry the suspenseful saga to its conclusion with Drishyam 3. In truthMohanlal Ajay will likely be taking pictures the movie concurrently to give a “spoiler-free” enjoy to the target market.

(*3*)

Double treat for Drishyam enthusiasts! Ajay Devgn Mohanlal to shoot Hindi Malayalam versions of Drishyam 3 concurrently: Report

If a file via Pinkvilla is one thing to move via then Drishyam 3 is now within the building stagewith the creators operating on a collaborative effort for each the Hindi Malayalam versions. A supply instructed the portal“Abhishek Pathak his team of writers have cracked a basic core plot for Drishyam 3, which Jeethu Joseph his team loved. They have taken the idea from the team of Hindi Drishyam are now working towards developing it into a screenplay for Drishyam 3.”

Giving additional detailsthe supply added“The idea is to have Drishyam 3 shot together release them on the same date all across India. While Kerala will see the release in Malayalam with Mohanlal as Goerge Kuttythe rest of India will get to see the journey of Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. Once the screenplay is lockedthe Telugu Drishyam producers also might join the plan of simultaneous release all across on the same date.”

While concludingthe supply mentioned“The power of Drishyam rests in the suspense as it has happened in the pastthere is a section that has already seen the version that arrives first. Everyone working on Drishyam wants to provide the best experience to its audiencenot spoil the twists turns. Drishyam 3 will be the final film of the franchise what better than to have an experience of chills thrills without having an idea of what’s next.”

