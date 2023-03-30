Donald Trump indicted in New York hush money case: Report

He is the primary former president to ever be charged with a criminal offense.

NEW YORK — A legal professional for Donald Trump mentioned Thursday he is been informed that the previous president has been indicted in New York on fees involving bills made all over the 2016 presidential marketing campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual come across.

It turns into the primary ever felony case in opposition to a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump's bid to retake the White House in 2024.

The grand jury indictment of Trump, 76, is an peculiar building after years of investigations into his trade, political and private dealings. It is prone to impress critics who say Trump lied and cheated his option to the highest and embolden supporters who really feel the Republican is being unfairly centered via a Democratic prosecutor.