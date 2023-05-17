Don Sanders Cup Finale Canceled

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Due to inclement climate, the Houston three-hitter on Tuesday in opposition to Sam Houston at Constellation Field has been canceled.

The sport may not be rescheduled.

UP NEXT:

Houston will play its ultimate video games of the common season beginning on Thursday in opposition to Cincinnati. The Cougars will honor its 5 seniors all through the weekend sequence the place Houston will by way of for its ultimate American Conference Championship name. First pitch is slated for six:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday. The sport can also be observed live to tell the tale ESPN+ with a radio broadcast on The Varsity Network.

