Don Lemon says CNN fired him, is “stunned” by his termination

Longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he were fired from the cable community. In his tweet, the “CNN This Morning” co-anchor published that he was once knowledgeable by his agent this morning of his termination, including that he was once surprised by the transfer. Having spent 17 years at CNN, Lemon expressed his unhappiness that nobody in control had the decency to inform him at once.

The community later showed in a remark that they’d determined to section techniques with Lemon. While the remark stated the anchor’s contributions over the last 17 years and expressed the CNN circle of relatives’s goodwill, it was once transparent that he were let move.

However, in a follow-up remark, the community disputed Lemon’s account of the occasions resulting in his firing. According to them, he was once introduced a possibility to satisfy with control however selected as an alternative to unlock a remark on Twitter.

Lemon’s firing got here at the identical day that Fox News and Tucker Carlson parted techniques in a big shakeup for CNN’s rival community.

Earlier this yr, Lemon was once on the middle of controversy following feedback he made about girls being of their “prime” all through a section about 51-year-old Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. While responding to Haley’s name for necessary psychological competency checks for politicians over the age of 75, Lemon stated that “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry.” When requested by his CNN co-host Poppy Harlow what he supposed by “prime,” he cited a Google seek appearing {that a} girl is thought to be to be in her top in her 20s, 30s, and possibly her 40s. The remarks have been broadly seen as sexist, and Lemon later apologized, pronouncing they have been “inartful and irrelevant.”

Earlier this month, Variety printed a record alleging that Lemon had a historical past of hostility and misogynistic conduct against his feminine colleagues. The record claimed that CNN introduced an interior investigation in 2008 after threatening textual content messages have been despatched to his feminine co-anchor. CNN advised Variety that they could not corroborate the alleged occasions from 15 years in the past, however the accusations have persisted to forged a shadow over Lemon’s firing.

