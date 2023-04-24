Don Lemon fired from CNN after Nikki Haley comments







The CNN anchor Don Lemon has not too long ago been terminated from his position on the community, which led to shockwaves right through the media trade. This news got here at the identical day that Fox introduced its debatable primetime host Tucker Carlson’s unexpected break up. Lemon, CNN’s acquainted face, expressed his disbelief on social media, announcing: “I am stunned…After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.” Though CNN has showed their parting of the way, they didn’t divulge any more main points in this topic. He had gave the impression as standard on “CNN This Morning” at the day he won the news from his agent in regards to the termination.

Don Lemon had made the headlines previous when he confronted common backlash because of his on-air remark in regards to the Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. During a February broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” he made the debatable observation that 51-year-old Nikki Haley wasn’t “in her prime” and {that a} girl was once best regarded as in her top all over her 20s, 30s, or perhaps even her 40s. This led to Lemon spending a number of days off-air and therefore posting an apology on Twitter, announcing: “To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience – I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better.”

Chris Licht, the CEO of CNN, had knowledgeable body of workers participants that Lemon would go through an unspecified coaching consultation ahead of returning to paintings. The CEO emphasised the significance of balancing duty with selling a tradition during which folks “own, learn, and grow from their mistakes.” Lemon were moved from his prime-time display and become part of “CNN This Morning” when the community underwent a big revamp in November. This was once one in all Licht’s most important adjustments since taking regulate of the community ultimate 12 months.

The Associated Press contributed to this record.