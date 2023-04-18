Dominion v. Fox defamation trial: Live updates

Dominion v. Fox trial

Opening arguments in Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion defamation case towards Fox News are anticipated Tuesday after jury variety wraps up. Follow reside updates.

Dominion’s lawsuit: The balloting generation corporate has filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit towards Fox News, alleging that the networks’ visitors and hosts defamed the corporate by way of connecting it to a fictitious plot to scouse borrow the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump. Here’s what to understand concerning the lawsuit.

What Fox News’s main avid gamers mentioned in personal: Internal emails and textual content messages launched as a part of the lawsuit disclose that many program hosts and corporate executives disbelieved the claims of election fraud that their community was once airing. But some at Fox have been involved that Trump-supporting audience would transfer to different channels if Fox reporters contradicted the false claims. Here’s a have a look at what Tucker Carlson mentioned about Trump in personal texts vs. what he instructed his audience.

