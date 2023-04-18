Dominion-Fox News live updates: Jury selection underway in defamation trial

The pass judgement on overseeing Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit towards Fox News stated Monday morning that the trial will continue Tuesday, pronouncing a extend like this “is not unusual.”

Judge Eric Davis’ remarks in courtroom Monday morning got here after an [eleventh-hour delay]} in the case was once introduced Sunday evening ahead of the trial was once set to start out Monday morning.

The Wall Street Journal — a newsletter owned via Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch — reported Sunday evening that Fox had made a “late push to settle the dispute out of court,” in step with “people familiar with the decision.”

Judge Davis made no point out of possible agreement talks Monday morning.

“It’s a six-week trial, things happen,” he stated.