Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey says he’s a good fit in Vic Fangio’s defense, ‘confident’ Miami has best CB duo in NFL

There is arguably no NFL team that made higher, extra consequential strikes on protection this offseason than the Miami Dolphins. Not handiest did Miami gain Jalen Ramsey — lengthy regarded as one among, if now not the single-best cornerback in the league — for a bargain at the industry marketplace, however the Dolphins additionally employed the mythical Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator.

It’s protected to mention that the previous may be very fascinated about the latter. Especially as a result of he now will get to play for the originator of the defensive scheme in which Ramsey has been taking part in for the previous few years.

“It is a very complex defense but it’s a very fun defense. I’ve been able to be in this defense for the past three years now just because of some of his proteges,” Ramsey stated at Dolphins OTAs. “I’m lucky — it was very strategic and calculated on my end that I’m here and Coach Vic is here. I’m very familiar with the defense and I’m excited about it. But he does have his own flavor. He is kind of the guy who innovated it.”

As for the place, precisely, Ramsey will play inside the protection, he used to be understandably tight-lipped. “I’ll fit in wherever [Fangio] needs me to fit in,” Ramsey stated. “I don’t want to give anything away. But I think a lot of guys we have in the secondary are very versatile so we can have some fun with it.”

After working most commonly as a boundary nook via his first few years in the league, Ramsey took on a lot extra paintings in the slot and in the field over the last few seasons. It is still noticed if Fangio will faucet into that versatility, or just deploy Ramsey and Xavien Howard at the out of doors.

Either means, Ramsey feels that he and Howard are the league’s best cornerback duo.

“We are,” Ramsey stated. “I’m very confident in saying that, and we’ll prove that this year on the field. But even if you just look on paper, we are. That’s kind of like a fact. But we have to go out there and prove it because this is our first time playing together.”

That duo will indisputably face some demanding situations in practices, what with Tua Tagovailoa throwing passes to one of the crucial NFL’s maximum explosive huge receiver duos in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill and Waddle check defenses with an absurd quantity of velocity, and Tagovailoa has head trainer Mike McDaniel scheming them open. It’s all very difficult to forestall.

Asked how he perspectives Tagovailoa in comparability to different quarterbacks up to now, Ramsey deferred to his observe report.

“I think he’s a winner and I think that’s the most important part,” Ramsey stated. “I don’t think none of us really care about the rest. But he’s been a winner. He’s had success. He’s a leader. I see the way he leads the offense. I see the way he interacts with everyone in the locker room and out here on the field. I think that’s what’s most important. Everything else will come with it.”