Dolly Parton Pop-Up Opens In Frisco, Texas

On May 11, 2023, the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco will host the Academy of County Music awards show with country music icons Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton. But the party doesn’t have to wait.

Starting May 9, 2023, prior to the start of the awards ceremony, Dolly Parton fans will have the chance to purchase Dolly-themed merchandise at a temporary store known as “Dolly! All Access.” This is the first time the acclaimed singer-songwriter collaborates with her brand partners to offer a tailored and exclusive shopping experience.

Dolly! All Access will feature the following partners and products:

Dolly Parton Rockstar album pre-order opportunity featuring red carpet step and repeat entry, never-before-seen photos from the Rockstar album photoshoot, exclusive merchandise and custom display items from the shoot

Dolly Parton Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones autobiography book pre-order opportunity, photo experience & costume exhibit

Dolly: Scent From Above, Dolly: Smoky Mountain and Dolly’s Front Porch Collection portfolio of fragrances by Scent Beauty, with the debut of a new commercial running in-store and fragrance testing opportunities

Doggy Parton dog clothes, toys and accessories by SportPet and Dolly Parton’s Billy The Kid Makes It Big children’s book

American Greetings Dolly Parton SmashUp virtual card experience and free limited-window subscription

Duncan Hines spotlights its Dolly Parton Baking Collection of cakes, cornbread, muffins and brownies

A live DJ spinning all-Dolly, all-the-time courtesy of Vinyl Me, Please as their first-ever artist-specific album of the month program Vinyl Me, Parton launches with subscription opportunities

Dolly Parton Funko Pop! Rocks dolls

Celebrate With Dolly, by Creative Converting, premieres their line of Dolly-inspired and Dolly-branded eco-friendly disposable party supplies

Dolly Parton classic merchandise

Dolly! All Access can be found at 3620 The Star Boulevard, Suite 1205, Frisco, Texas 75034. Guests can visit the pop-up until May 14.

During the ACM Awards Week, fans of Dolly Parton can also buy her merchandise from a merchandise trailer located on The Star complex on Tuesday, May 9 and Wednesday, May 10t. The merchandise will also be available inside The Ford Center on Thursday, May 11, during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

