Tuesday, April 11, 2023
type here...
Florida

DOJ asks appeals court to pause abortion pill ruling

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
DOJ asks appeals court to pause abortion pill ruling



Watch CBS News


- Advertisement -

The Justice Department is asking an appeals court to pause a judge’s ruling halting FDA approval of a widely used abortion pill. Conflicting rulings have caused confusion over the pill’s future in the U.S., especially in states that have introduced new abortion restrictions following the fall of Roe v. Wade. Leah Litman, a professor of law at the University of Michigan, joined with more.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.




Source link

Previous article
State’s attorneys from 33 Illinois counties back challenge to gun ban | Illinois
Next article
Vivek Agnihotri apologises for offensive tweet against Justice Muralidhar; Delhi High Court cautions him to be careful : Bollywood News

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks