Dog stolen during armed robbery in Arlington







ARLINGTON, Texas — Detectives are inquiring for the general public’s assist in discovering a canine taken during a up to date robbery, in step with the Arlington Police Department.

On Sunday, a suspect allegedly committing an armed robbery additionally stole a feminine Merle French Bulldog in the 5200 block of Camino Verdes Blvd in Arlington. This space is subsequent to the Harold Patterson Sports Center.

- Advertisement - Officers have since positioned and arrested the suspect on annoyed robbery fees. However, Arlington Police say officials have now not been in a position to seek out the canine, and the suspect isn’t cooperating with detectives.

If you notice this canine or have any further information about this situation, you’re requested to name detective Brode at 817-459-5937. Tipsters can stay nameless by means of calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.





