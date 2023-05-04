Dog reunited with family after rescue in Metroparks







The Metroparks police rescued a German Shepard from a river in the Berea portion of the park. The canine had transform stranded on a small rock in the center of a all of a sudden flowing river close to the Barrett Road Overlook in Berea. Upon receiving studies of a canine caught on rocks, rescue groups, together with participants of the Berea Fire Department, Southwest Emergency Response Team (SERT), and Cleveland Metroparks Police Water Rescue Team assembled on the web site. Despite the new heavy rainfall inflicting top water ranges, the canine was once safely rescued from the river with out to any extent further headaches.

