Dog mauls Florida toddler left alone in playpen: police | KTAB

The New Port Richey police division has reported in a press free up {that a} 1-year-old kid was once attacked through a canine at a house in Florida, and was once therefore flown to health facility. This took place in the absence of the kid’s mom, Destiny Coleman, who has since been arrested on fees of kid forget resulting in nice physically hurt. Another particular person, Tina Dean, was once additionally arrested for kid forget and for offering false information to legislation enforcement.

Although the click free up didn’t specify the date or actual location of the incident, police studies recommend that Coleman left the kid alone in his playpen whilst she went with a chum to shop for narcotics and alcohol. Tina Dean was once the one particular person retaining watch over the kid at the moment, however was once no longer in the similar room when the kid was once attacked. The kid was once bitten in the face through one in all two canines that had been roaming freely inside of the home.

- Advertisement -

As a results of the assault, the kid suffered deep puncture wounds and lacerations to his face and left eye. He was once transported to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg for remedy, and his present situation has no longer been disclosed through the police.

After the incident, Tina Dean first of all advised legislation enforcement that the kid were attacked through a stray canine out of doors the house. However, she later admitted that the assault had passed off throughout the place of dwelling.