NEW YORK — A bracco Italiano named Lepshi received his breed’s debut at the United States’ maximum prestigious canine show. And canine fans simply will not be the one target market that may not overlook one thing like that.

Lepshi (prounouced LEEP’-she) occurs to be co-owned by nation tune and “1883” sequence famous person Tim McGraw. But that difference was once simply taking part in within the background of a refrain of cheers as Lepshi and 8 different examples of his good-looking Italian searching breed took their turns within the ring Tuesday at the Westminster Kennel Club canine show.

“He’s a wonderful ambassador for the breed,” handler Ryan Wolfe stated after the 6-year-old’s win. Lepshi aces the breed’s trademark ground-covering trot, Wolfe defined, and “he loves everyone.”

McGraw, known for hits including “Something Like That,” and his wife, country luminary and “1883” co-star Faith Hill, have had a number of bracchi at home and featured them in social media posts. In one 2020 video, a bracco howls along as one of the couple’s daughters sings some high notes.

“Stromboli is happy that Maggie is home from college!!!!!” McGraw wrote at the time. A message was sent Tuesday to a representative for him about Lepshi’s groundbreaking Westminster win.

Wolfe, who handles the dog for McGraw and co-owners Kristi Libertore, Tony Libertore and Jenell Tonini-Zanotto, said it was “an honor to be first.”

Lepshi was eliminated in the semifinals but made the judge’s initial cuts in his group.

The bracco ( pronounced BRAH’-koh) has an ancient heritage in Europe. It became eligible to compete at Westminster this year after getting recognized by the American Kennel Club, which is the nation’s oldest dog registry and acts akin to a league for many U.S. dog shows. Recognition is voluntary and entails inking an agreed-upon standard for the dogs and various other criteria.

AKC recognition can increase everyday recognition, which has some bracco owners cautioning that would-be owners need to understand what the soulful-looking, amiable dogs require.

“We want these dogs hunting,” said Siva Aiken, whose bracco Tillie-rye Hogwallop — yes, she uses that whole name — was named the breed’s best female competitor Tuesday. (When a female wins, a male gets such an award.)

Bracchi can be easygoing at home, but only if they get enough activity, Aiken said. Tillie-rye Hogwallop, for instance, hunts quail, pheasant and other birds. She and Aikin’s other bracchi also roam two to six miles a day (three to 9.5 km) a day at a nature preserve near Aiken’s home in Aiken, South Carolina.

“It’s not a breed for everyone,” she said. “This breed needs to be worked.”

New York-based Associated Press journalist Jennifer Peltz has coated the Westminster canine show since 2013.