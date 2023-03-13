Monday, March 13, 2023
Dog Bites Pizza Delivery Man – Parkland Talk

By accuratenewsinfo
Crime Update for Parkland Florida

By Jim Donnelly

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to proportion updates with citizens, it is a abstract of crimes and different Parkland incidents via March 6, 2023.

Information

Information on NW 72 Way used to be reported on 03/01/2023. Three Amazon applications have been situated at 5840 NW 72nd Way – an empty lot. The applications have been returned to their homeowners at other apartments—one in Parkland and two in Coral Springs.

Information on NW 98 Drive used to be reported on 03/02/2023—ongoing telephone harassment about cash misplaced in a Ponzi scheme.

Information on NW 104 Terrace used to be reported on 03/02/2023. Subjects have been sufferers of a swatting incident at their place of dwelling.

Animal Bite

A sufferer of an Animal Bite on NW 80 Terrace used to be reported on 03/04/2023. The complainant alleges that whilst turning in pizza, a canine got here out of the house and bit him at the decrease again.

Arrests

Phillips, Anthony Barrington, 18, used to be arrested on a Stolen Property -Deal In fee at W Hillsboro Blvd on 02/28/2023.

Lopez, Raoul, 44, used to be arrested on a fee of Warrant/ Possession Of Firearm By a Convicted Felon at NW 79 Way on 03/03/2023.

Send your news to Parkland's #1 Award-Winning News Source, Parkland Talk.

A Coral Springs resident for over 30 years, Jim Donnelly has had a 40-year profession as a photographer, videographer, and editor for South Florida associate news stations, along side CNN, ESPN, ABC Sports and News, NBC Sports and News, Fox News, and CBS. Donnelly has received a number of awards, together with EMMY’s, for his group protection. Currently, he owns Image Masters Photography and works as a Realtor.



