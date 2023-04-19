Does motive make a difference in the Pentagon leak case? Experts weigh in

While there may be a lot to be informed about the alleged Pentagon leaker, reports have indicated suspect Jack Teixeira used to be pushed by way of a want to provoke buddies he made on the social media platform Discord.

Will that make a difference as the case strikes ahead?

Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, used to be arrested remaining week and charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of nationwide protection information and willful retention of labeled paperwork.

The fees jointly lift a most of 15 years in jail. Teixeira has but to go into a plea.

Brandon Van Grack, a former Justice Department nationwide safety prosecutor, mentioned what struck him about the case to this point is the purported motive. Unlike earlier people related to disclosing nationwide safety and army secrets and techniques, together with Edward Snowden or Chelsea Manning, Teixeira does not seem to have been motivated by way of ideology or a sense of accountability to tell the public.

“We’re much more familiar with individuals that appear to be whistleblowers or have a motive to disclose conduct they disagree with, and that’s not the case here,” Van Grack informed ABC News.

The Washington Post interviewed a buddy of Teixeira who described his motives as in need of to percentage the information he knew to a small personal chat room whose contributors who bonded over their love of video video games.

One Discord consumer who claimed to be a longtime member of the server the place Teixeira is accused of sharing the labeled information in a similar fashion informed ABC News that Teixeira used to be no longer in “clout” or successful arguments, and “just wanted us to be informed, ahead of the news cycle.”

Still, Van Grack mentioned motive has no main have an effect on in phrases of the legislation or the case the U.S. govt will carry in opposition to Teixeira.

“Even if you do not intend to have harmed national security interests, the bottom line is you’ve now disclosed this to an infinite number of individuals and so the damage is done,” he mentioned.

Steve Stransky, an lawyer who in the past served as senior suggest to the Department of Homeland Security’s Intelligence Law Division, argued a particular person in Teixeira’s place would know leaking delicate information may just harm the U.S.

Stransky mentioned as soon as a person will get to the point of safety clearance Teixeira had, they’d have won regimen coaching and academic fabrics caution about the hurt that would consequence from that information touchdown in the fingers of unauthorized 3rd events.

“So, even if his motive was not to create a negative impact against U.S. foreign policy and national security, it was pretty clear that doing this could have those intended results,” Stransky informed ABC News.

Federal prosecutors mentioned in the 11-page prison criticism that Teixeira possessed a high-level, best secret clearance referred to as Top Secret — Sensitive Compartmented Information.

Teixeira would’ve needed to signal “lifetime binding non-disclosure agreement in which he would have had to acknowledge that the unauthorized disclosure of protected information could result in criminal charges,” in line with FBI Special Agent Patrick Lueckenhoff.

Jack Douglas Teixeira, a U.S. Air Force National Guard airman accused of leaking extremely labeled army intelligence information on-line, makes his preliminary look ahead of a federal pass judgement on in Boston, on April 14, 2023, in a court docket caricature. Margaret Small/Reuters

Questions were raised about how the junior airman who equipped IT give a boost to for the 102nd Intelligence Wing had such a high-level safety clearance. The Air Force has opened its personal investigation into how Teixeira can have had get right of entry to to the labeled paperwork that he allegedly posted on-line.

The prison criticism, whilst no longer citing any claims about motive, alleged that Teixeira even used his best secret clearance to check out to seek for the phrase “leak” on April 6, round the time when media retailers started reporting on the unauthorized disclosure of paperwork.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday declined to reveal extra main points of the case however stressed out the significance of nationwide safety, telling journalists, “We intend to send that message.”

Teixeira used to be due again in court docket Wednesday for a detention listening to, however a federal pass judgement on granted his workforce’s request for a lengthen for extra time to handle arguments for protecting him in federal custody.