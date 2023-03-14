Does eating rice make you fat?

To eat or not to eat rice is one question people have when trying to lose weight! When it comes to losing weight, the one thing almost everyone says you should avoid is rice. While they are a staple food in half of the world, it is touted as the culprit in weight gain. But does it really make you gain weight? Is it the reason why you haven’t been able to shed the extra kilo?

If you have been looking for answers to these questions, you’ve landed on the right page. Today, we are sharing with you the truth (or lie) that rice can make you gain weight.

Does rice make you fat?

Fitness coach Miten Kakaiya recently took to his Instagram account to post that rice has nothing to do with you gaining weight. In his words, “Rice doesn’t make you fat.”

Calling it a fitness fad, he says that every food group is an essential part of your weight-loss journey. Cutting out a food group to achieve your fitness goals is not the best way to lose weight. He adds, “Rice or roti are not the reason behind your weight gain.”

Overeating is the main culprit behind weight gain

It’s a fact that anything in abundance can lead to problems, while foods eaten in moderation benefit you. Kakaiya says “Overeating and not staying within your required calories for the day” is the problem when it comes to weight loss. Studies also support the claim that overeating can lead to weight gain. While it’s not the only factor that leads to weight gain, it plays a major role in making you gain unwanted weight.

A study published in the journal Annals of Nutrition and Metabolism found that creating a calorie deficit may help lose weight. For the unversed, an individual may create a calorie deficit by consuming fewer calories each day or week than they require to maintain their current weight. This reduction in calories can eventually result in weight loss.

Create a balance to lose weight the healthy way

While there can be many factors that will put you at risk of gaining weight, there are certain lifestyle choices that help you maintain a healthy weight and live a healthy life. As per the National Institute on Aging, you can do the following to lose weight the healthy way:

1. Exercise is a must

Regardless of your weight loss goal, you should always stay physically active to keep diseases at bay. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you should get at least 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise every week to maintain a healthy weight.

2. Include fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables make up a large part of a healthy diet, so make sure you eat plenty of these if you are trying to lose weight.

3. Avoid certain foods

While you should major food groups in your diet, you should steer clear of certain foods that can lead to weight gain. You should avoid foods with added sugar, saturated fats, and sodium.

4. Make these foods a part of your diet

As mentioned, your diet should be an amalgamation of food sources like whole grains, protein, and dairy products.

5. Include 4 types of exercise

Your exercise routine should be a combination of endurance, strength, balance, and flexibility. Each one of these forms of exercise offers different benefits and improves your life.

While these are natural ways to lose weight, always talk to your doctor and fitness trainer to know what will work best for you.