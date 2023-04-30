Dodgers vs. Cardinals odds, prediction, time: 2023 MLB picks, Sunday, April 30 best bets from proven model

The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals are set to play the general sport of a three-game collection on Sunday. The Dodgers, with a document of 15-13, received the primary two video games of the collection and can glance to finish a sweep at house. Meanwhile, the Cardinals, suffering with a 10-18 document, are determined for a win to show their season round. The sport will get started at 4:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles is the favourite at -145 at the cash line, whilst St. Louis is the underdog at +122 in the newest Dodgers vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/underneath for general runs is ready at 10.

Before making any choices for this sport, make certain to take a look at the newest MLB predictions and having a bet recommendation from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates each MLB sport 10,000 instances and has equipped winning returns to people who have adopted it previously. It completed the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll and went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line choices (+357) during the last two seasons.

- Advertisement -

As for the matchup between the Dodgers and the Cardinals, the model has made its predictions and best bets to be had at SportsLine. Here are the MLB odds and having a bet tendencies for Dodgers vs. Cardinals:

Dodgers vs. Cardinals cash line: Dodgers -145, Cardinals +122

Dodgers vs. Cardinals over/underneath: 10 runs

Dodgers vs. Cardinals run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+130)

LAD: The Dodgers are 6-1 SU of their ultimate seven house video games towards the Cardinals

STL: The general has long past Under in 4 of the ultimate six Cardinals video games

When it involves having a bet in this sport, SportsLine’s model offers the brink to the Dodgers. Although pitcher Noah Syndergaard has battled harm and hasn’t carried out at his top, the Dodgers offense is powerful, main the NL in house runs and rating fourth in runs scored. Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ (*30*) Woodford is transitioning right into a full-time beginning position, and the group has struggled to ship robust offensive performances past Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman.

Overall, SportsLine’s model is leaning against the Under at the general runs and has known one facet of the cash line as in particular treasured. For detailed insights and predictions, seek advice from SportsLine now.