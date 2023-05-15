Dodgers sweep of Padres: Four things to know about L.A.’s dominance against NL West rival so far in 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres by way of a rating of 4-0 on Sunday (field rating). This win marks a three-game weekend sweep for the Dodgers, extending their divisional lead over the Padres to seven video games. With this victory, the Dodgers now possess the most efficient report in the National League and feature outscored the Padres by way of a blended margin of 12-4 over the weekend sequence.

The Dodgers can thank their exceptional pitching team of workers for handing over their 3rd staff shutout of the season. Tony Gonsolin, the starter, pitched 5 innings of two-hit ball, walked one and struck out six. This efficiency diminished his seasonal ERA to 1.42. The aid pitchers, together with Yency Almonte, Victor Gonzalez, Brusdar Graterol, and Justin Bruihl, blended to throw 4 innings, surrendering one hit and two walks whilst hanging out 4 batters. Moreover, at the offensive facet, each Mookie Betts and Miguel Vargas drove in a couple of runs.

Here are 4 different things you wish to have to know about the Dodgers’ newest sequence win over the Padres.

1. Dodgers have ruled the season sequence

With Sunday’s win, the Dodgers have gained 5 of the six video games they have got performed against the Padres so far this season. They controlled to do that with a blended margin of victory of 21-12. It turns out that the Dodgers are on a challenge of revenge after the Padres eradicated them from the NL Division Series ultimate postseason.

It is very important to stay in thoughts that Major League Baseball has balanced the agenda this season so that each staff performs against each different staff. As a end result, groups play fewer video games against their in-division warring parties. Instead of 19 conferences, the Dodgers and Padres will compete 13 instances this 12 months. This leaves the Padres with seven video games against their greatest competitors. Barring a turnaround in the rest contests, the Dodgers appear set to win the season sequence.

2. Padres’ bats have struggled

The Padres have struggled with the Dodgers this 12 months, and that is mirrored in the batting efficiency of San Diego’s hitters. The Padres have batted .194/.265/.311 against the Dodgers, with a 25% strikeout price, together with Sunday’s sport. For viewpoint, they have got hit .225/.311/.386 with a 24% strikeout price total. Take a take a look at the stats for each Padres hitter with a minimum of 20 plate appearances against the Dodgers to date:

3. Dodgers on a roll

The Los Angeles Dodgers are recently on the most sensible of their sport, beating everybody in their approach. In May, the staff has a report of 10-2 with a plus-39 run differential. Aside from their two sequence victories against the Padres, the Dodgers have additionally gained sequence against the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers. The Phillies and Padres met in the NL Championship Series ultimate season, and each gained a minimum of 86 video games. The Dodgers now have the most efficient report in the NL, which is a exceptional feat making an allowance for that the staff began the season with a 10-11 mark. Since then, they have got long past 16-4.

4. Next assembly in August

The subsequent time the Dodgers and Padres meet can be on Friday, August 4, once they get started a four-game sequence in San Diego. Most most probably, each groups will glance other as a result of MLB’s industry closing date can have handed a couple of days previous. Each of those groups is most probably to be making strikes and including extra stars to this competition all the way through the meantime length.