Dodgers, Julio Urías dominate Phillies in Bryce Harper’s return

The largest news on Tuesday’s Major League Baseball agenda used to be the return of Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies’ celebrity. Being the largest title at the protecting National League champions’ staff, Harper’s look after simplest 160 days post-Tommy John surgical operation used to be extremely expected.

Harper has all the time been identified for his dramatic aptitude, so it would not have come as a wonder if he had an excellent sport in his comeback. The Dodgers, alternatively, had different plans and thrashed their fighters with a 13-1 win in Dodger Stadium.

Julio Urías, the Dodgers’ pitcher, allowed just one hit – a solo homer from his former teammate, Trea Turner – and ruled the sport with 10 strikeouts and just one stroll for seven innings. The Dodgers’ batters, alternatively, had a box day with the Phillies’ pitchers, racking up 17 hits. Miguel Vargas crowned the scoreboard with 4 hits, 3 of them doubles. Mookie Betts, Miguel Rojas, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, and Freddie Freeman additionally contributed with multi-hit nights, with Freeman hitting a house run and Taylor hitting two doubles.

The sport used to be a complete bloodbath – the Dodgers had been miles forward in their fighters.

In distinction, Harper’s scorecard regarded rather somber:

In the primary inning, he struck out swinging.

In the fourth inning, he grounded out weakly to 3rd with a velocity of 56.6 mph.

In the 6th inning, he struck out swinging.

Harper did organize to steer off the 9th inning with a three-pitch stroll.

Last season, Harper performed thru a torn UCL in his elbow and neglected a number of weeks in the center because of a fractured thumb. Despite this, he received the 2021 NL MVP and performed in 99 video games, hitting .286/.364/.514 (147 OPS+) with 28 doubles, 18 homers, 65 RBI, and 63 runs. In the Phillies’ 17 playoff video games, Harper slashed .349/.414/.746 with seven doubles, six house runs, 13 RBI, and 12 runs.

Harper’s tough evening on Tuesday used to be now not surprising – going through a difficult left-hander on his first sport again with out the advantage of a minor-league rehab task is a frightening job. Hence, it is most probably he will take a while prior to discovering his rhythm. On the opposite hand, the Phillies, who’ve received seven out of 8 in their contemporary video games to transport as much as 15-13, have now misplaced 3 immediately video games and feature dropped beneath .500 as soon as once more.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers, who lately performed mediocre baseball for a number of weeks, appear to have discovered their footing with 5 consecutive wins; they’ve received 8 out in their final ten video games.