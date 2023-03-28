Doctor decries gun violence after school shooting near miss

A pediatric surgeon who left The Covenant School in Nashville moments sooner than a shooter opened hearth, killing six other people, says she is horrified by means of the gun violence that has plagued the U.S.

Britney Grayson had simply completed regaling kids on the small non secular grade school about Kenya, the place she works on missions, when she drove out of the car parking zone in search of a Starbucks. Moments later, the shooter entered the school and opened hearth, killing 3 kids and 3 adults.

After she gained a textual content alerting her to the assault, Grayson took to Facebook to post about what she skilled, writing, “WHY ARE OUR CHILDREN BEING MASSACRED IN THEIR SCHOOLS?!”

If a mass shooting is outlined as ensuing within the dying of 4 or extra other people, now not together with the culprit, 175 other people have died in 15 such occasions hooked up to U.S. colleges and schools since 1999.

The horror of what took place had Grayson rattled hours later.

“It’s a weird feeling, knowing that just if it had happened just moments earlier, one, we might have been victims ourselves, and two, maybe I would have been there to offer immediate care,” she mentioned.

In her post, Grayson wrote that she has operated on a school shooting sufferer. But, she says, she hasn’t ever felt as with reference to the violence as she did this time.

“It’s different when you receive a patient at the hospital. I’m on my turf. I have all my skills and or tools with me and all of the team and everything,” she mentioned. “That is definitely different than what we experienced today.”

Grayson notes that even those that survived Monday’s violence might be eternally modified. She says the U.S. is laying the weight of gun violence on the toes of kids.

“Physically within the kids that died, but additionally all the kids that had been there lately,” she said. ”The counseling that’s going to be required and the way that this is going to affect their lives forever.”

Grayson wrote on Facebook that the children had been nice and realized about Kenya, some Swahili phrases and what it way to be a missionary.

Later, when an preliminary dying toll got here out, she posted an replace: “3 children are confirmed dead. 3 children who learned the word ‘Jambo’ this morning from us in chapel,” she wrote, the usage of the Swahili greeting. “3 children who didn’t have to die. Lord be with us. Lord, be with us.”