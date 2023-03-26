Doctor charged with murder in Florida lawyer disappearance

A Florida surgeon has been charged with murder in the disappearance of a Tampa field lawyer

- Advertisement -

A Tampa-area plastic surgeon has been charged with murder, accused of killing a lawyer lacking since closing week from a company that represents former co-workers the physician has been suing in a trade dispute.

Largo police arrested Dr. Tomasz Kosowski on a first-degree murder fee on Saturday in the disappearance of Steven Cozzi, who was once closing observed Tuesday at Blanchard Law, the company the place he labored.

Police mentioned Sunday that whilst Cozzi’s frame has now not been discovered, they’ve proof that he was once killed by means of Kosowski.

- Advertisement -

They mentioned Cozzi’s pockets, telephone and keys had been discovered in the legislation workplace alongside with a vital quantity of blood in the toilet. They say a suspicious individual and automotive had been observed on the workplace, main them to Kosowski. A seek of the physician’s Tarpon Springs house discovered proof that resulted in his arrest, police mentioned. They didn’t elaborate.

Kosowski, 44, who is going by means of “Dr. K,” was once being held with out bail on Sunday on the Pinellas County Jail. Court and prison information don’t point out if he has employed an lawyer.

Blanchard Law has been representing Kosowski’s former employer and colleagues in a lawsuit he filed towards them 4 years in the past and is ongoing. Jake Blanchard, the company’s most important spouse, didn’t in an instant reply Sunday to an electronic mail and call message looking for remark.

- Advertisement -

In the lawsuit, Kosowski mentioned he started operating for Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery in 2016, most commonly doing breast reconstruction surgical operation. He mentioned the lady Laufer Institute assigned to do his insurance coverage billing did not record claims and lied to his sufferers, costing him tens of 1000’s of bucks and ensuing in unfavorable opinions of him to be posted on-line.

“Dr. K’s promising young career has essentially been obliterated” by means of the lady’s movements, Kosowski lawsuit says. “Through no fault of his own, his career was put directly in jeopardy and his reputation has been deeply tarnished.”

He left Laufer Institute in 2018 and had arrange his personal apply. Laufer Institute didn’t in an instant go back a decision looking for remark Sunday.